I Beat Pete: Heel Toss vs. Lubbock Police Department

This week it's the annual challenge to promote Walk A Mile In Her Shoes, benefiting Voice of Hope.

Step out and speak out against Sexual Violence Saturday at the South Plains Mall. Registration is 8:30 a.m. and the walk starts at 9:30 a.m.

This time around we took on members of the Lubbock Police Department, tossing heels trying to pop 12 balloons.

We kept track of how many throws it would take to pop all the balloons. Whoever had the smallest number to complete the task would win.

Get out to the South Plains Mall Saturday morning and walk a mile in her shoes for a good cause.

