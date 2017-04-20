Proposed Senate Bill could weaken Texas top 10 percent rule

A proposal that would weaken the top 10 percent rule for Texas high school seniors is that much closer to seeing a vote in the Senate.

This after Senate Bill 2119 passed out of the education committee on Wednesday.

If passed, this new bill would allow state universities, including Texas Tech, Texas A&M and U-T to cap the number of 10 percent enrollees at 30 percent of their incoming students.

"I think it's hard to know for sure how to feel on this issue. I feel like there's advantages and disadvantages on both sides of this," says Tammy Edmonson, the Director of Counseling and College Career Readiness within Lubbock ISD.

Edmonson prepares students for college every day.

"I think for advantages, it would allow a more diverse incoming freshman class into colleges across the state, because it allows them more flexibility in who they select," says Edmonson.

"A little bit of a disadvantage, we're fortunate that we're a larger district, um, but if you're a student that's come from a very small district...I feel like it's probably gonna limit some of those students, as far as the colleges, just because of those class sizes, and maybe they weren't offered the same opportunities for academics, or extra-curricular activities that a student at a larger school district would have," says Edmonson.

For Texas Tech Graduate Gary De Leon, who was admitted to Texas Tech in 2007, and received scholarships based on his top 10 percent status as well as his SAT and ACT scores. He says his life would be very different if this rule had been in effect.

"If I didn't have that, then I would have, it would have been tough to choose. I probably would have had to go somewhere closer to home like UTEP," De Leon says.

De Leon says there was an advantage to knowing he was guaranteed acceptance to every public university in the state.

"I think the best part about being accepted, was my stress level stayed low."

Edmonson says she's hopeful that if this does pass, this will help to motivate students to get involved beyond academics.

"I think it might allow actually some students to say hey, I'm gonna take this course, or that course, because it will help me to be more rounded."

Something De Leon agrees with.

"Be part of student council, be part of the football team, be part of cheerleading, be part of orchestra, as much as you can be out there, while also keeping your grades. That's what universities want to see at this point, can you handle your stress level of having fun outside the classroom and also be a great student as well."

Texas Tech officials say they don't anticipate much change to Texas Tech's enrollment process.

Chris Cook gave us this statement on Thursday night: "If the Senate Bill were to pass, I don't anticipate it influencing our admissions processes. Up to 30 percent of the entering freshmen could be selected on the basis of Top 10 percent. We would undertake a holistic review of all other applicant and essentially continue admitting the same students."

