I Beat Pete: Bunting vs. No. 7 LCU Baseball

This week we headed out to Hays Field for I believe my first ever challenge with LCU baseball.

The Chaps are ranked 7th this season.

They just wrapped up a week-long Strike Out Hunger event raising money and cans for the South Plains Food Bank.

We bunted for beans. A six-pound can of beans was placed in different spots in the infield. We had to bunt baseballs trying to get it closest to the can.

