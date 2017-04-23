I Beat Pete: Bunting vs. No. 7 LCU Baseball - KCBD NewsChannel 11 Lubbock

I Beat Pete: Bunting vs. No. 7 LCU Baseball

By Pete Christy, Sports Director
Bio
Connect
Biography
Source: KCBD Photo Source: KCBD Photo
Source: KCBD Photo Source: KCBD Photo
Source: KCBD Photo Source: KCBD Photo
Source: KCBD Photo Source: KCBD Photo
Source: KCBD Photo Source: KCBD Photo
LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) -

This week we headed out to Hays Field for I believe my first ever challenge with LCU baseball.

The Chaps are ranked 7th this season.

They just wrapped up a week-long Strike Out Hunger event raising money and cans for the South Plains Food Bank.

We bunted for beans. A six-pound can of beans was placed in different spots in the infield. We had to bunt baseballs trying to get it closest to the can.

If you have a challenge, email me at ibeatpete@kcbd.com

Copyright 2017 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly