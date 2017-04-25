Election Day May 6: Cities and schools general, special elections information

President Donald Trump has scheduled another phone call with Russian President Vladimir Putin.
The U.S. opioid crisis is forcing hospitals to roll out non-addictive alternatives to treatments that have long been the mainstay for the severe pain of trauma and surgery.
President Donald Trump's administration is preparing to roll back some nutrition standards for federally-subsidized school meals, a key part of former first lady Michelle Obama's legacy.
Police say a gunman despondent over a breakup opened fire at a poolside birthday party and phoned his ex-girlfriend as he shot strangers, killing one woman and wounding six other partygoers before he was killed by officers.
The Lubbock Police Department has determined the shooting at the Enclave Apartments in April was accidental.
