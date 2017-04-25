Election Day May 6: Cities and schools general, special election - KCBD NewsChannel 11 Lubbock

Election Day May 6: Cities and schools general, special elections information

By Amber Stegall, Digital Content Manager
LUBBOCK COUNTY, TX

Early voting continues for cities and schools general and special elections. New Deal, Ransom Canyon, Roosevelt and Shallowater items are on the ballot. Early voting runs through May 2, 2017. Election Day is May 6, 2017.

Early voting locations

  • Lubbock County Elections Office at 1309 Crickets Ave., Lubbock
  • New Deal Community Clubhouse at 309 S. Monroe Ave, New Deal
  • Roosevelt Clubhouse at 1400 CR 3300, Lubbock
  • Shallowater Community Center at 902 Ave. H, Shallowater

Early voting times

  • Monday, April 24 from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. at all locations
  • Tuesday, April 25 from 8 a.m. until 8 p.m. at all locations
  • Wednesday, April 26 from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. at all locations
  • Friday, April 28 from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. at all locations
  • Saturday - closed
  • Sunday - closed
  • Monday, May 1 from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. at all locations
  • Tuesday, May 2 from 8 a.m. until 8 p.m. at all locations

What's on the ballot:

City of New Deal, Council Place 1
Marcos Blanco
Peter Clausen

City of New Deal, Council Place 3
Gayla Teeter

City of New Deal, Council Place 5
Gina L. Stockman
Gena Beth Robinson

Town of Ransom Canyon Mayor
Billy Williams
Robert G. Englund

Town of Ransom Canyon Alderman, At-Large (vote for 2)
Steve Anderson
Mike Greer
John Schmersey
Michael Brooks
Brandt Underwood

New Deal ISD Trustee, At-Large (Vote for 2)
Mark Durham
Wade McWilliams
Kevin Goodgion

New Deal ISD Trustee, At-Large, Unexpired Term
Eddie Ramirez
Karl Rieken

Shallowater ISD School Board Trustees, At-Large (Vote for 2)
Brian Carreon
Dereck Blair
Bradley Price
Meggie Hunter

