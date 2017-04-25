LPD: Shooting at Enclave Apartments was accidental - KCBD NewsChannel 11 Lubbock

LPD: Shooting at Enclave Apartments was accidental

Madison Oglesby (Source: Lubbock County Detention Center) Madison Oglesby (Source: Lubbock County Detention Center)
LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) -

The Lubbock Police Department has determined the shooting at the Enclave Apartments in April was accidental. 

It happened around 5:30 p.m. on April 25th at the apartments near 71st Street and Utica Avenue.

A 19-year-old male was taken to UMC with serious injuries, and has since been released. 

Police tell us he was shot in the upper torso but the bullet went through. 

Police say Madison Oglesby, 18, was arrested for tampering with evidence, possession of a controlled substance, and an outstanding misdemeanor warrant after leaving the scene with a gun. She was taken into custody at a home located in the 2000 block of 35th Street.

Investigators with LPD's Person Crimes Unit questioned witnesses, the victim, and other individuals in relation to the case. 

Police believe two males and one female were in the apartment when the shooting happened.

