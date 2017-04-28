Windmills and wine create unique pairing at Uncorked event

The Lubbock Chamber of Commerce is hopeful tonight that the grape growing and wine making industry will continue to develop as a driving economic factor on the South Plains.

As of now the High Plains, which includes the South Plains, grows 80 percent of the grapes in all Texas wines. Friday night's pairing of windmills and wine for the second Uncorked wine event drew thousands of people.

While music and food trucks were front and center at the American Wind Power Center, the goal of the event was to convey just how crucial West Texas is to the wine industry.

"There's so many people that live here in Lubbock that don't understand that the majority of the grapes come from the Texas High Plains," Rowdy Bolen, co-owner of Trilogy cellars in Levelland, said.

The Uncorked festival was a way to show his thanks to the west Texas community, he said.

"We're lucky enough to serve our wines to the local community," Bolen said.

While the hill country will always be considered the Napa of Texas, he said, the High Plains is up and coming something Eddie McBride with the Lubbock Chamber of Commerce agrees with.

"Cotton is still king of course when it comes to the commodities, but grapes themselves have become such a huge commodity as well. What's so important about that, is that it allows farmers to option off and say what they wanna raise," McBride said. "Whether it be cotton, whether it be corn, whether it be, you know anything from peanuts to now grapes, of course."

A growing trend that surprises David Hammond, the dining and drinking editor at NewCity Chicago a lifestyle magazine in Chi-town, said.

"You know, you always tend to think of a place by one or two things that you associate it," Hammond said. "Whether its deep dish pizza, or buddy holly. But, just being here, learning about the wine...and some really good wine too - which i think will surprise people,"Hammond said.

Though the hill country may be more well known, he said West Texas has the upper hand.

"Here you're actually using grape juice from grapes that grow in this area, which makes it kind of special," Hammond said.

A sentiment McBride agrees with.

"By sharing this, everybody who walks away has a chance to actually learn how important this industry is to west Texas and Texas and the nation," McBride said.

Copyright 2017 KCBD. All rights reserved.