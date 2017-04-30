Bats show up big as No. 6 Texas Tech tops No. 2 TCU

Offensive explosion is an understatement, when it comes to game 3 of the Texas Tech versus TCU series.

The Red Raiders tallied 20 hits in seven innings of play, plating 21 runs.

No. 6 Texas Tech will win the series over No. 2 TCU (2-1), after Sunday's (21-3) run-rule victory over the Horned Frogs.

Ryan Shetter (3-0) picked up the win for the Red Raiders, he went five innings and had five strike outs.

At the plate, every Red Raider had a hit today.

Three different Red Raiders had three-hit days, Berglund, Hargrove, and Little.

With this series win over TCU, Texas Tech sits one game back of the Horned Frogs in Big XII Conference standings.

Texas Tech will be back in action on Tuesday night, when they hit the road to take on Ohio State.

First pitch for that game is slated for 6:30 p.m.

