Young entrepreneurs prep for Lemonade Day at United's Big Squeeze event

We are less than a week away from Lubbock's Lemonade Day, and Sunday was the day to get everything in order.

United Supermarkets hosted the fifth annual Big Squeeze event.

From finalizing business plans and picking their locations, to getting their health permits, little entrepreneurs had the chance to "squeeze" all those last minute details into one day.

But it's not too late to get involved. Kiddos can still register.

Glenda Mathis with the the YWCA says it's a great way for kids to learn about money and growing their own ideas.

"We believe that kids needs to learn a little about money. Doesn't come out of mom's pocket. Send some, save some and spend some. Entrepreneurial spirit," Mathis said.

Mark your calendar, Lubbock Lemonade Day is next Saturday.

This year's goal is to reach 900 new businesses.

