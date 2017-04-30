TTU Women's Tennis wins Big 12 championship

The Extra Innings Team of the Week is the 8th ranked, Ralls Lady Jackrabbits softball team.
The KCBD Sports Xtra staff breaks down all of the hot topics in sports during the round table.
The KCBD Sports Xtra staff breaks down all things Texas Tech sports. Like, the Red Raider baseball team getting a huge series win over TCU.
The KCBD Sports Xtra play of the week isn't really a play, but a team. The Texas Tech woman's tennis team won the Big 12 Tournament Championship for Tennis, as well as the regular season title.
The No. 7 Texas Tech Women's Tennis team won the program's first Big 12 Championship title as the Lady Raiders downed No. 9 Oklahoma State, 4-2.
