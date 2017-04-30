KCBD Sports Xtra: Play of the Week - KCBD NewsChannel 11 Lubbock

KCBD Sports Xtra: Play of the Week

LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) -

The KCBD Sports Xtra play of the week isn't really a play, but a team. The Texas Tech woman's tennis team won the Big 12 Tournament Championship for Tennis, as well as the regular season title.

