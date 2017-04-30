Extra Innings Team of the Week: Ralls Lady Jackrabbits - KCBD NewsChannel 11 Lubbock

Extra Innings Team of the Week: Ralls Lady Jackrabbits

RALLS, TX (KCBD) -

The Extra Innings Team of the Week is the 8th ranked, Ralls Lady Jackrabbits softball team. The Jackrabbits topped Memphis this past week, (12-2) to advance to the area round of the playoffs. 

