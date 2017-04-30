KCBD Sports Xtra: Talkin' Tech Sports

The KCBD Sports Xtra staff breaks down all things Texas Tech sports. Like, the Red Raider baseball team getting a huge series win over TCU. Plus, Patrick Mahomes getting drafted by the Kansas City Chiefs, and Jonathan Giles transferring from the Texas Tech football program.
