LPD: No overnight shooting in central Lubbock

By Jenna Siffringer, Reporter
LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) -

Lubbock Police are now reporting there was no shooting in central Lubbock early Monday morning. 

LPD says they were called to the 2400 block of Avenue K for a possible shooting. After an initial investigation, officers determined there was no shooting. They located a subject with a small cut on his hand. He was arrested for unrelated charges. 

Lubbock Police originally told KCBD there were confirmed reports of a shooting overnight. They also said EMS was called to the scene. 

This is a developing story and we will continue to update it as we get more information. 

