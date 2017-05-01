LPD: No overnight shooting in central Lubbock

Lubbock Police are now reporting there was no shooting in central Lubbock early Monday morning.

LPD says they were called to the 2400 block of Avenue K for a possible shooting. After an initial investigation, officers determined there was no shooting. They located a subject with a small cut on his hand. He was arrested for unrelated charges.

Lubbock Police originally told KCBD there were confirmed reports of a shooting overnight. They also said EMS was called to the scene.

This is a developing story and we will continue to update it as we get more information.

