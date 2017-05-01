Traffic Alert: US Hwy. 385 south of Levelland toward FM 1585 road work

Crews are currently working on the section of US 385 south of Levelland toward FM 1585.

Traffic will be down to one lane in areas and delays are expected.

Motorists are asked to use alternate routes.

There is also road construction on US 385 from Levelland to the Hockley County/Lamb County line. Crews are rebuilding both north and southbound lanes. The rest area located about four miles north of Levelland on the west side of US 385 is closed.

