Police actively searching for suspect who ran from police during traffic stop

Officials with the Lubbock Police Department say they're actively searching for a man who ran off during a traffic stop on Sunday evening.

An officer made a traffic stop just before 10 p.m. in the 4400 block of 48th Street. Officials say the driver stopped voluntarily, but the passenger got out of the car and ran from the vehicle with what officers believed was a handgun.

A massive search was organized and the Lubbock Police Department brought out the DPS helicopter to look for the suspect, according to officials.

The suspect was not found, but officers later got a tip and found a firearm in the area.

Officers say the suspect has been identified and are still actively searching for him.

The suspect's name has not been released to the public.

Lubbock Police did not release any information about the search until Monday morning.

