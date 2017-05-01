On the Border in Lubbock prepares for Cinco de Mayo

On The Border appeared on Daybreak Saturday ahead of the Cinco De Mayo holiday, on Friday. Manager, Bernardo Casanova, shows us how to arrange Dos XX Fish Tacos for a twist on a classic Mexican taco.

The restaurant will host Cinco Fiesta from 11 a.m. until 11 p.m. on Friday in their parking lot. They will have inflatables, live music, food and drink specials. Admission is free for everyone and this is a public event. The address for On The Border in Lubbock is 6709 Slide Road.

