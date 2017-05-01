Road work begins in Floyd Co. on SH 207, will be completed in Oc - KCBD NewsChannel 11 Lubbock

Road work begins in Floyd Co. on SH 207, will be completed in October

Posted by KCBD Staff
Connect
(Source: KCBD Graphic) (Source: KCBD Graphic)
FLOYD COUNTY (KCBD) -

The Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) is set to begin work on a road rehabilitation project next week that will make major improvements to SH 207 in Floyd County. The $6.2 million project will rebuild and widen more than 12 miles of SH 207, from FM 97E to the Briscoe County Line.

Construction work is scheduled to begin May 1, 2017. Crews will be making improvements to culvert and safety end treatments before they widen and replace the road surface.

The project will also make road surface improvements to the roadway from FM 97E to Floydada.

Motorists traveling on SH 207 will see traffic reduced to one-lane and guided through the work zone via pilot car during daytime hours. Drivers should expect slow moving traffic, delays and are advised to watch out for construction workers working close to traffic. No night-time lane closures are planned during construction.

Construction is anticipated to be completed October 2017.

Copyright 2017 KCBD. All rights reserved.

  • Local News on KCBD.comNewsMore>>

  • Overcoming Opioids: When pills are a hospital's last resort

    Overcoming Opioids: When pills are a hospital's last resort

    Tuesday, May 2 2017 2:23 PM EDT2017-05-02 18:23:56 GMT
    Tuesday, May 2 2017 2:23 PM EDT2017-05-02 18:23:56 GMT

    The U.S. opioid crisis is forcing hospitals to roll out non-addictive alternatives to treatments that have long been the mainstay for the severe pain of trauma and surgery.

    The U.S. opioid crisis is forcing hospitals to roll out non-addictive alternatives to treatments that have long been the mainstay for the severe pain of trauma and surgery.

  • Phone for you, Mr President: Trump, Putin call set Tuesday

    Phone for you, Mr President: Trump, Putin call set Tuesday

    Tuesday, May 2 2017 2:22 PM EDT2017-05-02 18:22:35 GMT
    Tuesday, May 2 2017 2:22 PM EDT2017-05-02 18:22:35 GMT

    President Donald Trump has scheduled another phone call with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

    President Donald Trump has scheduled another phone call with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

  • Hey kids, salt stays and grains go in school meals

    Hey kids, salt stays and grains go in school meals

    Tuesday, May 2 2017 2:13 PM EDT2017-05-02 18:13:15 GMT
    Tuesday, May 2 2017 2:13 PM EDT2017-05-02 18:13:15 GMT
    Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue goes though the lunch line to have lunch with students at the Catoctin Elementary School in Leesburg, Va., Monday, May 1, 2017. (Source: AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue goes though the lunch line to have lunch with students at the Catoctin Elementary School in Leesburg, Va., Monday, May 1, 2017. (Source: AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

    President Donald Trump's administration is preparing to roll back some nutrition standards for federally-subsidized school meals, a key part of former first lady Michelle Obama's legacy.

    President Donald Trump's administration is preparing to roll back some nutrition standards for federally-subsidized school meals, a key part of former first lady Michelle Obama's legacy.

    •   
Powered by Frankly