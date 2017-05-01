Road work begins in Floyd Co. on SH 207, will be completed in October

The Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) is set to begin work on a road rehabilitation project next week that will make major improvements to SH 207 in Floyd County. The $6.2 million project will rebuild and widen more than 12 miles of SH 207, from FM 97E to the Briscoe County Line.

Construction work is scheduled to begin May 1, 2017. Crews will be making improvements to culvert and safety end treatments before they widen and replace the road surface.

The project will also make road surface improvements to the roadway from FM 97E to Floydada.

Motorists traveling on SH 207 will see traffic reduced to one-lane and guided through the work zone via pilot car during daytime hours. Drivers should expect slow moving traffic, delays and are advised to watch out for construction workers working close to traffic. No night-time lane closures are planned during construction.

Construction is anticipated to be completed October 2017.

