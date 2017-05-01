State approves funding for Post-Garza County Airport improvement - KCBD NewsChannel 11 Lubbock

State approves funding for Post-Garza County Airport improvements

Posted by KCBD Staff
Connect
Source: TXDoT Source: TXDoT
POST, TX (KCBD) -

Information provided by TxDOT

The Texas Transportation Commission approved, during its April meeting, approximately $305,000 to make improvements to the Post-Garza County Airport. The funds will be used for planned airport enhancements that include the engineering and designs for electrical improvements at the facility.

A project consultant will be selected this spring.

The project is being funded through the city of Post, Garza County and Texas Department of Transportation’s (TxDOT) Aviation Facilities Grant Program, which preserves and improves the state’s general aviation system, including the Post-Garza County Airport.

This year, TxDOT expects to provide approximately $60 million in funding for planning, constructing and maintaining community airports. Approximately 275 community airports in Texas are eligible for funding.

Arrivals and departures from community airports account for more than three million flight hours per year and provide aircraft facilities for agricultural, medical, business and commuter use.

  • Local News on KCBD.comNewsMore>>

  • Overcoming Opioids: When pills are a hospital's last resort

    Overcoming Opioids: When pills are a hospital's last resort

    Tuesday, May 2 2017 2:23 PM EDT2017-05-02 18:23:56 GMT
    Tuesday, May 2 2017 2:23 PM EDT2017-05-02 18:23:56 GMT

    The U.S. opioid crisis is forcing hospitals to roll out non-addictive alternatives to treatments that have long been the mainstay for the severe pain of trauma and surgery.

    The U.S. opioid crisis is forcing hospitals to roll out non-addictive alternatives to treatments that have long been the mainstay for the severe pain of trauma and surgery.

  • Phone for you, Mr President: Trump, Putin call set Tuesday

    Phone for you, Mr President: Trump, Putin call set Tuesday

    Tuesday, May 2 2017 2:22 PM EDT2017-05-02 18:22:35 GMT
    Tuesday, May 2 2017 2:22 PM EDT2017-05-02 18:22:35 GMT

    President Donald Trump has scheduled another phone call with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

    President Donald Trump has scheduled another phone call with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

  • Hey kids, salt stays and grains go in school meals

    Hey kids, salt stays and grains go in school meals

    Tuesday, May 2 2017 2:13 PM EDT2017-05-02 18:13:15 GMT
    Tuesday, May 2 2017 2:13 PM EDT2017-05-02 18:13:15 GMT
    Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue goes though the lunch line to have lunch with students at the Catoctin Elementary School in Leesburg, Va., Monday, May 1, 2017. (Source: AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue goes though the lunch line to have lunch with students at the Catoctin Elementary School in Leesburg, Va., Monday, May 1, 2017. (Source: AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

    President Donald Trump's administration is preparing to roll back some nutrition standards for federally-subsidized school meals, a key part of former first lady Michelle Obama's legacy.

    President Donald Trump's administration is preparing to roll back some nutrition standards for federally-subsidized school meals, a key part of former first lady Michelle Obama's legacy.

    •   
Powered by Frankly