State approves funding for Post-Garza County Airport improvements

Information provided by TxDOT

The Texas Transportation Commission approved, during its April meeting, approximately $305,000 to make improvements to the Post-Garza County Airport. The funds will be used for planned airport enhancements that include the engineering and designs for electrical improvements at the facility.

A project consultant will be selected this spring.

The project is being funded through the city of Post, Garza County and Texas Department of Transportation’s (TxDOT) Aviation Facilities Grant Program, which preserves and improves the state’s general aviation system, including the Post-Garza County Airport.

This year, TxDOT expects to provide approximately $60 million in funding for planning, constructing and maintaining community airports. Approximately 275 community airports in Texas are eligible for funding.

Arrivals and departures from community airports account for more than three million flight hours per year and provide aircraft facilities for agricultural, medical, business and commuter use.