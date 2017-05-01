Lubbock to hold 5th Annual Cinco de Mayo Parade, Sat. May 6, 2017

Provided by Los Hermanos Familia

Lubbock, TX - Plans continue for the 5th Annual Cinco de Mayo parade to be held Saturday, May 6, 2017, again down historic Broadway!

The theme for the 5th Annual Cinco de Mayo parade will be, "Children Are The Future - Let's Celebrate Them!" Child advocates, and families are especially urged to be a part of this year's parade and honor children.

"Our objective is strengthening families, and building community," said Christy Martinez-Garcia, Parade Chair. "That's why children are the 2017 honorees. We (adults) realize that the real future lies in the hands of our children and grandchildren. Our first priority should be the nurturing, advocating and educating America's youth."

She said that last year, the parade drew thousands of spectators, as well as provided a chance for groups including schools, nonprofits, athletic teams, as well as businesses, car and bike clubs, bands, media, and others wanting to showcase who they are, to engage to a predominantly Hispanic audience.

"We invite all sectors of the public to join us as participants, as spectators, as businesses wanting to foster a relationship with this ever-growing demographic, or as supporters committed to the diversity and cultural awareness in our community."

Martinez-Garcia added that the parade was restored in Lubbock after a 30-year absence. Adding that the Hispanic population continues to be the fastest, youngest, growing population, thus the parade reflects the growth, and fosters community.

The local parade will kick off celebrations scheduled all over Lubbock and West Texas. The holiday, which has evolved in the U.S., has become a celebration of Mexican heritage that has grown in popularity over the years with many events across the country to mark the occasion. Contrary to what many believe, Cinco de Mayo (May 5th) is not a celebration of Mexican independence. In fact, it's a commemoration of the Battle of the Puebla, where Mexican forces soundly defeated a much larger French battalion in 1861, fighting to retain their independence from the French government.

An online application for parade entries and floats, can be found at www.loshermanosfamilia.org on the "Get Involved" page, or picked up at 2207 University. Be a participant, or a spectator on Saturday, May 6, 2017. Set up time is as early as 8 a.m., and will commence at 10 a.m.

The parade route begins at First Baptist Church at Broadway, and East down historic Broadway to the Lubbock Memorial Civic Center.

For more information, please call 792-1212.