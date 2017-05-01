Friends of the Library holding 50th Anniversary Book Sale - KCBD NewsChannel 11 Lubbock

Friends of the Library holding 50th Anniversary Book Sale

Provided by Friends of the Library Provided by Friends of the Library

Provided by Friends of the Library

Friends of the Library Lubbock celebrates 50 years of service to the community by reinstating some older traditions.

Since acquiring non-profit status in 1967, May sales, with half price Sunday shopping and a Monday night bag sale have been held at various times.

So we are doing it again:

Mahon Library Basement, 1306 9th Street, Lubbock

Friday, May 5, 9 a.m.-5 p.m., Members Only

Saturday, May 6, 9 a.m.-5 p.m., Open to the Public

Sunday, May 7, 1-4 p.m., Half Price sale on regular books*

Monday, May 8, 3-7p.m., Fill a paper grocery sack for $5.*

*(does not include Best or Better Books)

Books, DVD's, CD's, VHS tapes & LP records are available in every category. Magazines, puzzles, computer software and manuals are also available.

Traditional areas of fiction, children's, educational materials, history, religion, cookbooks, comics, hobbies and games, arts and sciences have all been restocked.

The organization has grown since holding sales in warehouses and grocery stores.

New technology such as computers, scanners, and the ability to accept credit cards as well as cash and checks has enhanced sales.

The Online sales team sells at AbeBooks.com, Half.com and Ebay.com.

Our Saturday Bookstore features a small area of Better Books open to members only.

  • Local News on KCBD.comNewsMore>>

  • Overcoming Opioids: When pills are a hospital's last resort

    Overcoming Opioids: When pills are a hospital's last resort

    Tuesday, May 2 2017 2:23 PM EDT2017-05-02 18:23:56 GMT
    Tuesday, May 2 2017 2:23 PM EDT2017-05-02 18:23:56 GMT

    The U.S. opioid crisis is forcing hospitals to roll out non-addictive alternatives to treatments that have long been the mainstay for the severe pain of trauma and surgery.

    The U.S. opioid crisis is forcing hospitals to roll out non-addictive alternatives to treatments that have long been the mainstay for the severe pain of trauma and surgery.

  • Phone for you, Mr President: Trump, Putin call set Tuesday

    Phone for you, Mr President: Trump, Putin call set Tuesday

    Tuesday, May 2 2017 2:22 PM EDT2017-05-02 18:22:35 GMT
    Tuesday, May 2 2017 2:22 PM EDT2017-05-02 18:22:35 GMT

    President Donald Trump has scheduled another phone call with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

    President Donald Trump has scheduled another phone call with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

  • Hey kids, salt stays and grains go in school meals

    Hey kids, salt stays and grains go in school meals

    Tuesday, May 2 2017 2:13 PM EDT2017-05-02 18:13:15 GMT
    Tuesday, May 2 2017 2:13 PM EDT2017-05-02 18:13:15 GMT
    Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue goes though the lunch line to have lunch with students at the Catoctin Elementary School in Leesburg, Va., Monday, May 1, 2017. (Source: AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue goes though the lunch line to have lunch with students at the Catoctin Elementary School in Leesburg, Va., Monday, May 1, 2017. (Source: AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

    President Donald Trump's administration is preparing to roll back some nutrition standards for federally-subsidized school meals, a key part of former first lady Michelle Obama's legacy.

    President Donald Trump's administration is preparing to roll back some nutrition standards for federally-subsidized school meals, a key part of former first lady Michelle Obama's legacy.

    •   
Powered by Frankly