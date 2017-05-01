Friends of the Library holding 50th Anniversary Book Sale

Provided by Friends of the Library

Provided by Friends of the Library

Friends of the Library Lubbock celebrates 50 years of service to the community by reinstating some older traditions.

Since acquiring non-profit status in 1967, May sales, with half price Sunday shopping and a Monday night bag sale have been held at various times.

So we are doing it again:

Mahon Library Basement, 1306 9th Street, Lubbock

Friday, May 5, 9 a.m.-5 p.m., Members Only

Saturday, May 6, 9 a.m.-5 p.m., Open to the Public

Sunday, May 7, 1-4 p.m., Half Price sale on regular books*

Monday, May 8, 3-7p.m., Fill a paper grocery sack for $5.*

*(does not include Best or Better Books)

Books, DVD's, CD's, VHS tapes & LP records are available in every category. Magazines, puzzles, computer software and manuals are also available.

Traditional areas of fiction, children's, educational materials, history, religion, cookbooks, comics, hobbies and games, arts and sciences have all been restocked.

The organization has grown since holding sales in warehouses and grocery stores.

New technology such as computers, scanners, and the ability to accept credit cards as well as cash and checks has enhanced sales.

The Online sales team sells at AbeBooks.com, Half.com and Ebay.com.

Our Saturday Bookstore features a small area of Better Books open to members only.