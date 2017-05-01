Paducah mourns passing of City Councilman Jerry McClendon - KCBD NewsChannel 11 Lubbock

Paducah mourns passing of City Councilman Jerry McClendon

PADUCAH, TX (KCBD) -

The city of Paducah is mourning the death of a city council member.

They issued this statement on Monday, commemorating City Council Member Jerry McClendon:

"It is with deep sorrow that the City of Paducah has lost a City Council Member. A member that was the epitome of a true statement of a christian, one who was admired by many, and will be missed greatly. We are deeply saddened by the passing of City Council Member Jerry McClendon. Please remember his family, friends and colleagues in your prayers during this time."

Copyright 2017 KCBD. All rights reserved.

  • Local News on KCBD.comNewsMore>>

  • Overcoming Opioids: When pills are a hospital's last resort

    Overcoming Opioids: When pills are a hospital's last resort

    Tuesday, May 2 2017 2:23 PM EDT2017-05-02 18:23:56 GMT
    Tuesday, May 2 2017 2:23 PM EDT2017-05-02 18:23:56 GMT

    The U.S. opioid crisis is forcing hospitals to roll out non-addictive alternatives to treatments that have long been the mainstay for the severe pain of trauma and surgery.

    The U.S. opioid crisis is forcing hospitals to roll out non-addictive alternatives to treatments that have long been the mainstay for the severe pain of trauma and surgery.

  • Phone for you, Mr President: Trump, Putin call set Tuesday

    Phone for you, Mr President: Trump, Putin call set Tuesday

    Tuesday, May 2 2017 2:22 PM EDT2017-05-02 18:22:35 GMT
    Tuesday, May 2 2017 2:22 PM EDT2017-05-02 18:22:35 GMT

    President Donald Trump has scheduled another phone call with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

    President Donald Trump has scheduled another phone call with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

  • Hey kids, salt stays and grains go in school meals

    Hey kids, salt stays and grains go in school meals

    Tuesday, May 2 2017 2:13 PM EDT2017-05-02 18:13:15 GMT
    Tuesday, May 2 2017 2:13 PM EDT2017-05-02 18:13:15 GMT
    Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue goes though the lunch line to have lunch with students at the Catoctin Elementary School in Leesburg, Va., Monday, May 1, 2017. (Source: AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue goes though the lunch line to have lunch with students at the Catoctin Elementary School in Leesburg, Va., Monday, May 1, 2017. (Source: AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

    President Donald Trump's administration is preparing to roll back some nutrition standards for federally-subsidized school meals, a key part of former first lady Michelle Obama's legacy.

    President Donald Trump's administration is preparing to roll back some nutrition standards for federally-subsidized school meals, a key part of former first lady Michelle Obama's legacy.

    •   
Powered by Frankly