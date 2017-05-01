Paducah mourns passing of City Councilman Jerry McClendon

The city of Paducah is mourning the death of a city council member.

They issued this statement on Monday, commemorating City Council Member Jerry McClendon:

"It is with deep sorrow that the City of Paducah has lost a City Council Member. A member that was the epitome of a true statement of a christian, one who was admired by many, and will be missed greatly. We are deeply saddened by the passing of City Council Member Jerry McClendon. Please remember his family, friends and colleagues in your prayers during this time."

