Whiteface Antelopes hire Reece Walker as new head football coach

By Pete Christy, Sports Director
Reece Walker (Source: KCBD Photo) Reece Walker (Source: KCBD Photo)
WHITEFACE, TX (KCBD) -

The Whiteface Antelopes have hired Reece Walker as their new head football coach.

Walker has previously been the head coach at Spur and in recent years has been on the staff at Crowell, Colorado City and last year at Rule.

He takes over for Jason Fortner, who will stay on the Antelopes pigskin staff.

Whiteface went 5-5 last season.

Here’s my interview with Coach Walker https://www.facebook.com/KCBDNewsChannel11/videos/10154915460922034/

