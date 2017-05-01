Texas Tech Woman's Tennis program making program history

It was a celebration that was a long time coming.

"This group had been in the finals, I think in two of the last three years," Texas Tech Head Women's Tennis Coach Todd Petty said.

And it was this celebration that took social media by storm.

"You do this and you get those rare moments, where you get to do something special with a group of young ladies," Coach Petty said.

This win was truly special for Coach Petty's squad, marking the first time in program history that the team won the Big XII Tournament Championship, and were co-champions for the regular season Big XII title.

"It is amazing the group of accomplishments that this group put together. They are an unforgettable group," Coach Petty said.

This tennis team is setting new school records, ending the season with the best record in program history, as well as the highest ranking at the end of the regular season.

"You know everything they are as tennis players, they are a thousand times better as people. They are the most caring and special group of people I have ever been around," Coach Petty said.

Even though the regular season is over, Coach Petty's squad has higher aspirations for the rest of the season.

"Hopefully, it looks like we are going to host the first two-rounds of the NCAA tournament here at home. We want to try to get over that next hurdle, we have been in the sweet 16 the last two years. Our run ended there, but we want to make a push to climb that next step of the ladder and get above that," Coach Petty said.

