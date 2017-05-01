Tiffany Potts named Head Girls Basketball Coach at Slaton

Slaton High School has named Tiffany Potts as the new Head Girls Basketball Coach.
This win was truly special for Coach Petty's squad, marking the first time in program history that the team won the Big XII Tournament Championship, and were co-champions for the regular season Big XII title.
The Whiteface Antelopes have hired Reece Walker as their new head football coach.
The Extra Innings Team of the Week is the 8th ranked, Ralls Lady Jackrabbits softball team.
The KCBD Sports Xtra staff breaks down all of the hot topics in sports during the round table.
