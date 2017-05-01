Tiffany Potts named Head Girls Basketball Coach at Slaton

Slaton High School has named Tiffany Potts as the new Head Girls Basketball Coach.

She was previously an assistant coach at Anton High.

Slaton is where she started her coaching career.

Coach Potts is excited to return home and take over a program that taught her so much about the game she loves.

"It's really exciting to come home to a program that gave me so much. It gives me an opportunity. I know that it was a good opportunity for me, it provided things for me, so to get to come home and provide for a program that gave me so much is just really exciting.

"There's a strong tradition here and there's the support. There's support from the administration, from the community to have a winning program. To just get back to the grindstone and to do the things and to build around the kids that are here and to get Slaton back to the top will be a lot of fun," Coach Potts said.

