Google wants you to join Project Baseline

Stanford, Duke and Verily, a Google Life Science Company, are joining forces with Google to look for 10,000 Americans of all ages and backgrounds who are willing to share their personal health data.

It's called Project Baseline.

For four years, these people will wear a study watch that measures vital signs. They'll also sleep with a sensor tucked under their mattresses so scientists can gain a deeper understanding of human health and what causes disease.

The team expects Project Baseline to bring new discoveries for many years to come.

If you'd like to learn more about this study, go to https://www.projectbaseline.com/

