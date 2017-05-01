Google wants you to join Project Baseline

The Trump administration announced on Monday that it will ease the requirements for healthy school lunch programs spearheaded by former First Lady Michelle Obama.
Score yet another point for low-dose aspirin: Regularly taking "baby" aspirin appears to protect women from the most common type of breast cancer, new research suggests.
American toddlers are more likely to eat french fries than green vegetables on any given day, according to a new national survey on children's eating habits.
Your best bet for healthy eating is having plenty of home-cooked meals, a new study states.
Heading to summer camp for the first time is always a little unnerving. But for a child with allergies or asthma, there are special concerns.
Surviving a cancer when young may leave some women with another health issue: An increased risk for certain pregnancy complications.
