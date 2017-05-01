Roller coaster temps continue - KCBD NewsChannel 11 Lubbock

Roller coaster temps continue

By John Robison, Chief Meteorologist
LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) -

After a weekend of winter weather, Tuesday will bring some summer heat to the South Plains with high temps near 90 degrees.

Skies will be sunny and winds will return from the south to southwest at 20-25 mph.

Afternoon highs will range from the low 90s in the southwest South Plains to the upper 80s in the northeastern South Plains. The warm temps and dry air will result in elevated fire danger for the communities of Levelland west into New Mexico and south to Seminole and Plains.

The heat will not last long though, another cold front will arrive late Tuesday night and bring more of those gusty north winds and a 15-20 degree drop in afternoon temperatures by Wednesday. The afternoon temps for the middle of the week will range from the upper 60s in the northwest region to the mid 70s off the Caprock.

After the cool down on Wednesday it will be warmer for the rest of the week and highs on Saturday and Sunday will be near or above the 90 degree mark.

