West End Farmers Market open every Saturday this summer

Every Saturday this summer from 9 a.m. until noon, you can enjoy fresh produce straight from the fields of West Texas growers at the Farmers Market at West End, west loop 289 at 34th Street. The first day of the Farmers Market will be May 6, 2017.

Michael Brian with GRACO Real Estate Development says they want "West End to be a place where our community can gather and enjoy. We have teamed up with the West Texas Growers & Producers Association to offer the highest quality Texas produce and artisan goods this region has to offer."

There will be more than a dozen local growers to shop from with homegrown lettuce, spinach, kale, arugula, beets, chard, strawberries, mushrooms, basil, asparagus, pecans, eggs, and grass or grain-fed beef. There will also be homemade lavender, jams, honey, milk, cheese, popcorn, breads, cookies, cakes, candies and more!

Copyright 2017 KCBD. All rights reserved.