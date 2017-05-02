Racer Classic Car Wash celebrates grand opening of new location with free car wash

Racer Classic Car Wash would like to announce a week-long celebration leading up to the Grand Opening of their brand new 101st and Slide location.

On May 1st and 2nd, Racer Classic will be washing customer’s cars for FREE!

On May 5th from 11-3 pm, the Twisted Texan Taco Truck and Blue Oasis Italian Ice Cream will be on site providing a FREE lunch to all patrons.

On May 6th customers can enjoy a donation based lemonade stand and FREE gifts for their kids! Proceeds from the lemonade stand will be donated to Covenant Children’s Hospital, a long-standing partner of Racer Classic Car Wash.

To cap off the week-long celebration we invite you to our official ribbon cutting on May 9th at 2 pm with the Lubbock Chamber of Commerce.

The new 101st and Slide location will be Racer Classic’s 5th location in Lubbock. Racer Classic is home to the 77-daywash guarantee, free vacuums, and unlimited monthly wash plans starting at just $20.

To get the free car wash, show this coupon: