Cystic Fibrosis walk can help Lubbock teen, others get closer to a cure

Amanda Scarborough and her husband Stan, have three beautiful children. Their eldest, Banner, has Cystic Fibrosis.

Amanda said after going through many tests and labs to figure out why their son was struggling, his gastroenterologist diagnosed him with Cystic Fibrosis at 9-months-old.

It is a genetic disease that Amanda said they had no knowledge of before Banner's birth.

She said there are no known cases in either her or her husband's family.

For Banner, the disease manifested primarily with digestive symptoms for the first seven years.

His first hospitalization came when he was in second grade.

Over the last few years, Banner has had issues with the respiratory effects of the disease and has many lengthy hospitalizations and surgeries.

Banner, who is now 13-years-old, said the walk is a rallying point that reminds him how many people love and support him.

The money raised from the walk will go to research, including gene therapy.

Amanda said Banner falls within a small percentage with a rare genetic makeup.

It includes a STOP mutation, which she said is the most difficult to address.

She said Banner is still a long way from gene therapy medications that will give him the same improvements other patients will see in the next few years.

During 2017, the CF Foundation will invest $62.9 million for non-sense, rare CF mutations through their Nonsense and Rare Mutation Research and Therapeutics Initiative.

The Scarboroughs are hopeful this research will one day make gene therapy available to Banner.

Great Strides provides an opportunity for people within the community to get involved in the cause.

Participants can form walk teams at their workplace, through their clubs and organizations, or with friends and families.

Walk day is a fun, family-oriented event with a healthy 5k walk,w children's activities, food and festivities.

The walk is taking place at Buddy Holly Park on Saturday, May 6th.

Check-in begins at 9 a.m.a and the walk kicks off at 10 a.m.

