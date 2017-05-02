Red Raiders opener at Ohio State canceled for Tuesday night

4th ranked Texas Tech baseball will get an extra day of rest as Tuesday's game against Ohio State has been canceled due to concerns with the weather forecast in Columbus, Ohio.

The Red Raiders and Buckeyes will still play 1 game 5:30 p.m. Central Time Wednesday.

Texas Tech is 36-12. They are 1 game back of TCU in the Big 12 Standings. The Red Raiders visit West Virginia this weekend.

Copyright 2017 KCBD. All rights reserved.