Man indicted, accused of murdering 79-year-old man with tree trimming shears

A Lubbock County grand jury has indicted a 59-year-old homeless man from Lubbock on charges of murder after he was accused of killing a 79-year-old man with tree trimming shears.

Lewis Ray Young is facing charges of murder after 79-year-old Conrado Sarate was found dead inside a house in the 2100 block of Ave. P on September 6, 2016. The police report says Sarate had more than a dozen wounds on the front, back and side of his head. A pair of tree trimming shears with blood on them were found in the living room of the house.

Court documents say the Texas DPS Laboratory was able to obtain DNA evidence from the tree trimming shears that matched Lewis Ray Young's DNA.

The court documents say Lewis initially denied any involvement with the murder, but once he knew his DNA was found on the suspected murder weapon, he gave detectives more information.

According to the police report, Young told police he was drunk on September 4, 2016 and was smoking crack cocaine when he was approached by a woman. The woman asked Young to help her get money that was owed to her. Young agreed and she drove him to a house, which was the house in the 2100 block of Ave. P.

The report goes on to say the woman stayed in the car and Young went to the door. An older Hispanic male opened the door and let Young in.The man said he did not owe the woman any money and for him to leave the house. The man picked up an unknown object and hit Young in the arm with it. Young said he and the 79-year-old man began to wrestle inside the house. Lewis told police he took the object and hit Sarate on the head with it twice. When Sarate fell, he hit him once again in the stomach.

The documents also say Young then walked back to the car, told the woman what happened, and the woman walked into the house. Later they both left in the car, according to the court documents. Young told police he had never been to the house before that night.

On March 20, 2017, Young was placed under arrested and booked into the Lubbock County Detention Center, where he is being held on a $250,000 bond.

