Consider This: Tell City Council it's time to install tornado sirens

It's tornado season, and with no warning system in place, there is still a gaping hole in Lubbock's public safety infrastructure.

The last two administrations at City Hall have only given lip service to the issue.

Mayor Robertson appointed a committee. Mayor Dan Pope said all the right things to get elected, but we've still seen no action.

Part of the problem is that City Hall is consumed with spending time and money developing downtown real estate. So far, no one has stepped up for the people of Lubbock.

Ironically, the only tornado sirens in Lubbock are on the campus of Texas Tech University.

Tech cares enough about protecting its students that it maintains a tornado siren system.

Consider this: can someone explain to me why a new city hall is more important than the welfare of our citizens?

This council appears to be spending too much time picking out wallpaper and measuring for curtains in its new offices, and not enough time doing its job.

Let your city council representative know what you think. I've included their email addresses below.

Tell the Lubbock City Council, it's time to do the right thing!

Mayor Dan Pope - dpope@mylubbock.us

District 1 Councilman Juan Chadis - JChadis@mylubbock.us

District 2 Councilwoman Shelia Patterson-Harris - SHarris@mylubbock.us

District 3 Councilman Jeff Griffith - JGriffith@mylubbock.us

District 4 Councilman Steve Massengale - SMassengale@mylubbock.us

District 5 Councilwoman Karen Gibson - KGibson@mylubbock.us

District 6 Councilwoman Latrelle Joy - LJoy@mylubbock.us

'Consider This' is a commentary by KCBD Vice-President and General Manager Dan Jackson.

