2 accused dog-nappers indicted on charges of aggravated robbery

Two women accused of stealing a Yorkie pup out of the hands of a Lubbock man have been indicted by a grand jury on charges of aggravated robbery for a different incident that happened the same day.

The alleged victim told police that he met the two women in the parking lot of Premiere Cinemas at South Plains Mail on April 11 to arrange the purchase of a dog. But when he approached the vehicle, the alleged victim said the suspect had a black pistol in her lap pointed at him, causing him to be afraid for his life.

The alleged victim told police that the suspect told him to hand over the money he brought to buy the dog.

Earlier that day, another man said a car with three girls stopped in front of his house wanting to get a closer look at Winnie, his Yorkie puppy. The girls asked to pet the dog, so he brought his dog to the car. A passenger in the car pulled the dog out of his hands and they drove off.

Two of the girls attempted to sell the dog on Craigslist the next day, but the potential buyer recognized the dog and contacted the owner. The police also arrived at the meeting. Lubbock police arrested 17-year-old Olivia Smith and 18-year-old Miranda Frank. They were initially charged with theft.

The girls were then charged with aggravated robbery for the incident in the parking lot of Premiere Cinemas at the South Plains Mall.

Both women are being held in the Lubbock County Detention Center on a $50,000 bond each.

