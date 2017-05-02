Cold front bringing slight storm chances, cooler temps Tuesday night into Wednesday

A cold front will bring a slight chance of thunderstorms across our area Tuesday night and early Wednesday morning.

A cold front will interact with a passing disturbance to bring a chance of storms across the northern half of the area.

If a storm develops, it could produce some hail and high wind gusts.

Severe weather risks are low locally, but will increase as you head northward into the Texas Panhandle.

After midnight, winds will come from the north and bring much cooler air across the area Wednesday.

Daytime highs will be roughly 20 degrees cooler than Tuesday, with highs in the lower 70s for the immediate Lubbock area.

North winds up to 20 to 30 mph with gusts over 40 mph are expected behind the front Wednesday.

