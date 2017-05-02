Former Frenship ISD teacher awaiting trial in federal court after admitting to inappropriate communication with a student

A former Frenship ISD teacher who admitted inappropriate communication with a student is now facing a federal charge and an investigation by the Texas Education Agency.

Kandi Phillips admitted to having inappropriate communication with a student in her resignation letter.

The district questioned her back in March and she resigned later that afternoon.

In that resignation letter, Phillips wrote, "I was in contact on multiple occasions with [the name of the student was redacted] via email and text messages. The communication began last semester. Many of the text messages were personal, inappropriate, and led into talk of the sexual nature. Never once was there any inappropriate physical contact with the student at or off school grounds."

Phillips is facing a federal charge of receipt of a visual depiction of a minor engaging in sexually explicit conduct.

According to court documents, between December 2015 and February 2017, Phillips did knowingly receive and attempt to receive an inappropriate image of a boy under the age of 18-years-old.

When we searched for Phillips' teaching certification on the state board website, we found that she is currently under review by the TEA Educator Investigations Division.

That means that an allegation of misconduct is currently being investigated by Texas Education Agency Staff.

We spoke with Phillips' attorney, David Guinn, on Tuesday afternoon.

He said he is waiting to receive evidence from the government so he can investigate and review the case.

He said Phillips and her family, including her nine and three-year-old sons are having a really hard time right now.

He said they would respect privacy while this works its way through the court.

Phillips' trial is scheduled for June 5, 2017.

