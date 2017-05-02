2 men indicted, charged with burglary, aggravated assault

Two men were indicted by a Lubbock grand jury on Tuesday, charged with aggravated assault and burglary of a habitation, accused of shooting at a home and breaking in back on March 10.

Police were called to a home in the 2200 block of 48th Street where a mother at home with two children reported that two men had fired weapons at the house and broken in the back door.

The police report says 24-year-old Sean Green and 29-year-old Lucas Luera came in through the alley behind the house.

Both men were carrying weapons when police arrived. Police say Green fired five to seven shots at the house, hitting the living room where the mother and her children were.

The woman's aunt drove by the alley and says she was shot at 12 times. She says she was struck by a bullet or a piece of metal during the incident.

Police say both men fled when police arrived around 6:10 a.m., but both were caught in the alley.

