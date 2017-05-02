Texas Tech Women's Tennis to host NCAA Regional Tournament

The 6th-ranked Texas Tech Women's Tennis team will be staying home as they host first and second-round action of the NCAA tournament at the McLeod Tennis Center.

They learned the news Tuesday afternoon during the NCAA Selection show.

Texas Tech earned the No. 6 seed after winning the Big XII Championship Title for the first time. They will host Quinnipiac on May 12 and USC will play Denver. The two winners will meet May 13 with the winner going to the Sweet 16.

To get to host an NCAA Regional for the second straight year is a huge advantage for Coach Todd Petty's squad.

"We are super excited to get to play this at home in front of our own crowd. We get to sleep in our own beds. Any time we can host it means it's been a really good year."

It's the 6th straight season Texas Tech has made the NCAA Championships. Junior Federici says they will study up on their first-round opponent.

"Honestly, I don't know much about Quinnipiac. I just know they are in Connecticut. We have faced USC in the past so it will be good to have a rematch."

Texas Tech is one of six Big XII teams to make the NCAA Tournament.

