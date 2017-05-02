Slaton Track heading to State with a purpose

The Slaton girls will be sending two relay teams to the UIL State Track and Field Meet in two weeks.

The Tigerettes 4 by 2 relay won the regional title and the 4 by 1 came in 2nd in the region. Both are heading to Austin. However, Head Coach Rustin Klafka says his girls are running with huge hearts for another school that suffered a tragedy 460 miles away.

Back in March, a bus carrying the Mount Pleasant High School Track team was involved in a crash. Two people were killed, including an assistant track coach and 18 were injured. Coach Klafka says Slaton has dedicated their season to Mount Pleasant.

"We learned about Mount Pleasant's bus wreck and them losing Coach Beard. I think it hit a cord with our girls. I think them being the Tigers, too - it pulled something in them. I've been in contact with some of their coaching staff. Week in and week out we kinda adopted MP Tigers as our breakout. They run with something bigger. I think that pushes them a little more than other teams. There is something in them bigger than leg speed. There's a spirit that's driving them faster."

Slaton will be thinking of Mount Pleasant as they head to State in Austin. Erin Olmos is ready to run even harder.

"We've been running for the Mount Pleasant Tigers. We have MP Tigers on our uniforms. We've been running for something more important than ourselves. It makes you want to run harder."

