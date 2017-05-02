Slaton Track heading to State with a purpose

We've got your Tuesday night softball and baseball scores from around the South Plains.
We've got your Tuesday night softball and baseball scores from around the South Plains.
"We learned about Mount Pleasant's bus wreck and them losing Coach Beard. I think it hit a cord with our girls. I think them being the Tigers, too - it pulled something in them."
"We learned about Mount Pleasant's bus wreck and them losing Coach Beard. I think it hit a cord with our girls. I think them being the Tigers, too - it pulled something in them."
The 6th-ranked Texas Tech Women's Tennis team will be staying home as they host first and second-round action of the NCAA tournament at the McLeod Tennis Center.
The 6th-ranked Texas Tech Women's Tennis team will be staying home as they host first and second-round action of the NCAA tournament at the McLeod Tennis Center.
4th ranked Texas Tech baseball will get an extra day of rest as Tuesday's game against Ohio State has been canceled due to concerns with the weather forecast in Columbus, Ohio.
4th ranked Texas Tech baseball will get an extra day of rest as Tuesday's game against Ohio State has been canceled due to concerns with the weather forecast in Columbus, Ohio.
Slaton High School has named Tiffany Potts as the new Head Girls Basketball Coach.
Slaton High School has named Tiffany Potts as the new Head Girls Basketball Coach.