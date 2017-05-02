Thousands affected by power outage in Ralls Tuesday night - KCBD NewsChannel 11 Lubbock

Thousands affected by power outage in Ralls Tuesday night

Xcel Energy Texas (Source: Facebook) Xcel Energy Texas (Source: Facebook)
RALLS, TX (KCBD) -

Over 2,000 households were affected Tuesday night as Xcel Energy worked to repair a transmission line outage.

Power went out at 8:07 p.m. affecting customers in Ralls and Crosbyton.

The outage initially affected 2,396 customers in the area. Xcel says they restored power to 1,275 customers as of 8:55 p.m. and power was fully restored by 10:02 p.m.

Copyright 2017 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly