Extra Innings Scores: 5/2 - KCBD NewsChannel 11 Lubbock

Extra Innings Scores: 5/2

Posted by Pete Christy, Sports Director
Bio
Connect
Biography
Source: KCBD Graphic Source: KCBD Graphic

We've got your Tuesday night softball and baseball scores from around the South Plains.

TAPPS SOFTBALL PLAYOFFS

Waco Reicher 10
Lubbock Christian 0

TAPPS BASEBALL

Waco Vangard 3
Lubbock Christian 18

Copyright 2017 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly