Fast-moving cold front to bring cooler temps on Wednesday

Another fast-moving cold front coming into the region on Wednesday means lower afternoon and overnight temps and gusty winds from the north at 20-30 mph, with a few stronger gusts.

Some showers might impact the northeastern South Plains early during the day, but mainly winds and some clouds for the mid-week forecast.

The highs on Wednesday will range from 68 in the northwest region to the low 70s in Lubbock to the mid 70s in the southwest South Plains in the late afternoon. Overnight lows will get cooler, with temps in the upper 30s in the northwest while most of the region will have lows in the 40s.

Thursday will begin a warm-up with highs in the mid 70s and lower wind speeds.

Friday it will be 80s and for the weekend it will be near 90 degrees over the South Plains.

