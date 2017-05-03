Car crashes into Metro PCS building at 74th and University - KCBD NewsChannel 11 Lubbock

Car crashes into Metro PCS building at 74th and University

By Amber Stegall, Digital Content Manager
Car crashes into Metro PCS building (Source: KCBD) Car crashes into Metro PCS building (Source: KCBD)
LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) -

The Lubbock Police Department and the Lubbock Fire Department are at 74th and University after a vehicle crashed into a building.

The crash happened just after Noon at the Metro PCS building.

The storefront is damaged, but initial reports are there are no serious injuries.

There is no official word on the cause of the crash.

