May 5 is Louise Hopkins Underwood Day in Lubbock

May 5 is Louise Hopkins Underwood Day in Lubbock

Louise Hopkins Underwood (Source: KCBD Video) Louise Hopkins Underwood (Source: KCBD Video)

Provided by City of Lubbock

The Lubbock City Council has declared Friday, May 5, 2017 as Louise Hopkins Underwood Day in Lubbock. Mrs. Underwood's kindness, generosity, and civic mindedness have made a huge impact in our community.

Underwood passed away in March of 2017, but her legacy lives on with the Louise Hopkins Underwood Center for the Arts (LHUCA).

The City Council has chosen May 5th to honor Mrs. Underwood as it coincides with the First Friday Art Trail, a program of LHUCA. As part of the events, City Councilman Jeff Griffith will read the Special Recognition declaring May 5th as Louise Hopkins Underwood Day in Lubbock. The reading will take place at LHUCA, 511 Avenue K, and is scheduled to start at 6:30 p.m.

Community members are encouraged to take part in the trail to commemorate Underwood's life and her contributions to the City of Lubbock.

