Mark Anthony Garcia, Jr. behind bars, charged with agg. assault

22-year-old Mark Anthony Garcia, Junior, is behind bars today, charged with aggravated assault causing serious bodily injury, and aggravated assault causing bodily injury with a deadly weapon.

Police say he assaulted two people back on Jan. 18 of this year.

He is in the Lubbock County Detention Center facing four charges.

His bonds total more than $100,000.

Copyright 2017 KCBD. All rights reserved.