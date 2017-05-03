Mark Anthony Garcia, Jr. behind bars, charged with agg. assault - KCBD NewsChannel 11 Lubbock

Mark Anthony Garcia, Jr. behind bars, charged with agg. assault

Mark Anthony Garcia, Jr., 22 (Source: Lubbock County Detention Center) Mark Anthony Garcia, Jr., 22 (Source: Lubbock County Detention Center)
LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) -

22-year-old Mark Anthony Garcia, Junior, is behind bars today, charged with aggravated assault causing serious bodily injury, and aggravated assault causing bodily injury with a deadly weapon.

Police say he assaulted two people back on Jan. 18 of this year.

He is in the Lubbock County Detention Center facing four charges.

His bonds total more than $100,000.

Copyright 2017 KCBD. All rights reserved.

  • Local News on KCBD.comNewsMore>>

  • US company turned blind eye to wild behavior on Iraq base

    US company turned blind eye to wild behavior on Iraq base

    Thursday, May 4 2017 1:45 AM EDT2017-05-04 05:45:17 GMT
    Thursday, May 4 2017 1:45 AM EDT2017-05-04 05:45:17 GMT
    An American company helping secure the Iraqi base where F-16 fighter jets battle the Islamic State group turned a blind eye to alcohol smuggling, theft, security violations and allegations of sex trafficking.
    An American company helping secure the Iraqi base where F-16 fighter jets battle the Islamic State group turned a blind eye to alcohol smuggling, theft, security violations and allegations of sex trafficking.

  • Levee breaks, river closure latest fallout from flooding

    Levee breaks, river closure latest fallout from flooding

    Thursday, May 4 2017 1:45 AM EDT2017-05-04 05:45:01 GMT
    Thursday, May 4 2017 1:45 AM EDT2017-05-04 05:45:01 GMT

    After a couple of days of calm weather, forecasters expect 2 inches of rain or more in parts of the same hard-hit areas Wednesday through Thursday.

    After a couple of days of calm weather, forecasters expect 2 inches of rain or more in parts of the same hard-hit areas Wednesday through Thursday.

  • SUV suddenly takes off, crashes during auto auction; 3 dead

    SUV suddenly takes off, crashes during auto auction; 3 dead

    Thursday, May 4 2017 1:44 AM EDT2017-05-04 05:44:41 GMT
    Thursday, May 4 2017 1:44 AM EDT2017-05-04 05:44:41 GMT

    A vehicle has crashed through a Massachusetts auto auction building, and medics are wheeling people out on gurneys.

    A vehicle has crashed through a Massachusetts auto auction building, and medics are wheeling people out on gurneys.

    •   
Powered by Frankly