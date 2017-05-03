LISD Title I parent meetings rescheduled

Due to unforeseen circumstances, the Title I parent meetings originally scheduled for Wednesday, May 3, and Thursday, May 4, have been rescheduled.
Parents from all Lubbock ISD Title I schools are invited to provide feedback on the current Title I District Plan and assist in creating the new plan for the 2017-2018 school year. Parents may choose one session to attend: Tuesday, May 23 at 5:30 p.m. or Wednesday, May 24 at 7:30 a.m.
Both meeting will be in the Jay Gordon Room at Lubbock ISD Central Office, 1628 19th St.
An American company helping secure the Iraqi base where F-16 fighter jets battle the Islamic State group turned a blind eye to alcohol smuggling, theft, security violations and allegations of sex trafficking.
FBI Director James Comey is facing hours of questioning from a Senate committee _ and he's bound to be asked about the bureau's investigation into potential coordination between President Donald Trump's election...
