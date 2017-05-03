LISD Title I parent meetings rescheduled - KCBD NewsChannel 11 Lubbock

LISD Title I parent meetings rescheduled

(Source: LISD)

Provided by LISD

Due to unforeseen circumstances, the Title I parent meetings originally scheduled for Wednesday, May 3, and Thursday, May 4, have been rescheduled.

Parents from all Lubbock ISD Title I schools are invited to provide feedback on the current Title I District Plan and assist in creating the new plan for the 2017-2018 school year. Parents may choose one session to attend: Tuesday, May 23 at 5:30 p.m. or Wednesday, May 24 at 7:30 a.m.

Both meeting will be in the Jay Gordon Room at Lubbock ISD Central Office, 1628 19th St.

