Brenda Thomas Pays it Forward: 5/3

Tonight's Pay It Forward segment started out along South Indiana Avenue near 98th Street.

Brenda Thomas was the first person to spot our sign. Brenda pulled into the parking lot eager to help out a very close friend of hers who is struggling right now. Brenda decided to help out her co-worker and close friend Erica.

We made the short drive to Erica's house. Erica was filling up with gas when we arrived, so we waited for her and completely surprised her when she arrived back home. Erica broke down in tears when she spotted our crew with Brenda.

Brenda explained what happened and counted out $300 to Erica.

Erica accepted the money and told us, "I've been struggling for the past few days and I just want to say thank you love and I appreciate it so much."

Be looking for our Pay It Forward sign soon. You never know where we will set up next.

