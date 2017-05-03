Coronado's Colton Youngblood signs letter of intent to play volleyball

Coronado's Colton Youngblood made history on Wednesday as he signed his letter of intent to play men's volleyball at Alderson Broaddus, in West Virginia.

He is the first male player in Lubbock to sign to play college volleyball.

Colton plays for Next Level Volleyball and has also played football and track for the Mustangs.

He is extremely excited for this opportunity and cannot wait to play college volleyball.

"Honestly I'm kind of speechless. I didn't think I was the first one to sign or doing it. I just want to pave the way for other kids to play the sport. It's a great sport for boys," Youngblood said.

"I know there's a stigma that it's just a girl's sport and that's not the case...a lot of guys play it and there's really good talent. It's really fun you make a lot of good friends and just overall it's a competitive sport."

"I love this it's...going to college, I didn't think I was going to go to college and now it's right here and I'm ready to tackle it full force. Personally, I wanted to cry when I signed my letter. It was a real moment for me, just being able to go to college and play the sport I love and pave the way for other kids to be able to go play."

"I'm really excited see where this sport goes in Lubbock and see where this sport takes me the next few years."

