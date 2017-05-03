Perry, Patrick praise passing of Sanctuary Cities bill

Provided by Office of Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick

Today, Senator Charles Perry (R-Lubbock) the author of Senate Bill 4, which bans sanctuary cities in Texas, concurred with the House changes to the bill. Senate Bill 4 now heads to Governor Abbott's desk.

"Banning sanctuary cities is about stopping officials who have sworn to enforce the law from helping people who commit terrible crimes evade immigration detainers. Senate Bill 4 protects all Texans though uniform application of the law without prejudice," said Sen. Perry.

Sen. Perry continued, "I want to thank my colleagues in the Senate and House, especially Representative Geren for carrying the bill in the House. I also want to thank Governor Greg Abbott, Lt. Governor Dan Patrick, Attorney General Ken Paxton, and Speaker Straus for their commitment to banning sanctuary cities in Texas."

Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick issued this statement today following the Texas Senate concurrence with the Texas House on Senate Bill 4 -- sanctuary cities legislation. SB 4 was a top legislative priority for the lieutenant governor:

"I have been working to end sanctuary cities in Texas since my days as a state senator. This legislation will eliminate a substantial incentive for illegal immigration and help make Texas communities safer. In the past six years, criminal aliens have been charged with more than 566,000 crimes in Texas including kidnapping, homicide, burglary and much more. There is no excuse for endangering our communities by allowing criminal aliens who have committed a crime to go free. SB 4 will ensure that no liberal local official can flaunt the law.

"I'm proud to announce that today that SB 4, which will ban the dangerous practice of sanctuary cities, is on its way to the governor's desk for his signature."