No. 4 Red Raiders top Ohio State

Facing Ohio State for the first time since 2004, the 4th-ranked Red Raiders rallied to beat the Buckeyes 5-3 Wednesday evening.

It was a must win game for Texas Tech as Ohio State had an RPI of 160.

Ohio State (17-27) jumped out to a 2-0 lead, but Texas Tech came back with 2 in the 4th and 1 in the 5th to take the lead. Tech added a needed run in the 8th and another one in the 9th.

Michael Berglund went 3 for 4 with 1 RBI and 1 run scored.

Texas Tech (37-12) will visit West Virginia in a big 3 game series this weekend beginning 5:30pm Friday.

Right now, Tech is in second in the Conference Standings a game behind Big 12 leading TCU. West Virginia is a back behind the Red Raiders in third place.

