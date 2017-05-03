Pro Wrestling legend Ric Flair coming to Lubbock May 12

One of the greatest professional wrestlers of all time, the "Nature Boy” Ric Flair will be coming to Lubbock Friday May 12th.
One of the greatest professional wrestlers of all time, the "Nature Boy” Ric Flair will be coming to Lubbock Friday May 12th.
Facing Ohio State for the first time since 2004, the 4th-ranked Red Raiders rallied to beat the Buckeyes 5-3 Wednesday evening.
Facing Ohio State for the first time since 2004, the 4th-ranked Red Raiders rallied to beat the Buckeyes 5-3 Wednesday evening.
Coronado's Colton Youngblood made history on Wednesday as he signed his letter of intent to play men's volleyball at Alderson Broaddus, in West Virginia.
Coronado's Colton Youngblood made history on Wednesday as he signed his letter of intent to play men's volleyball at Alderson Broaddus, in West Virginia.
We've got your Tuesday night softball and baseball scores from around the South Plains.
We've got your Tuesday night softball and baseball scores from around the South Plains.
"We learned about Mount Pleasant's bus wreck and them losing Coach Beard. I think it hit a cord with our girls. I think them being the Tigers, too - it pulled something in them."
"We learned about Mount Pleasant's bus wreck and them losing Coach Beard. I think it hit a cord with our girls. I think them being the Tigers, too - it pulled something in them."