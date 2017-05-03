Pro Wrestling legend Ric Flair coming to Lubbock May 12

One of the greatest professional wrestlers of all time, the "Nature Boy” Ric Flair will be coming to Lubbock Friday May 12th.

Flair wrestled over 40 years and won the World Championship 16 times during his career.

Flair will have a meet and greet from 4 to 6pm May 12th at Davis W, Smith Law Firm at 1220 Avenue K. He will sign autographs and take photos.

Flair wrestled from 1972 to 2012.

No doubt he’ll be styling and profiling and letting out a few “Whoo’s” as well when he comes to Lubbock May 12.

